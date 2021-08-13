I&B ministry curates Independence Day programming

All India Radio (AIR) will be launching a programme to recall the contribution of unsung freedom fighters titled Azadi Ka Safar Akashvani Ke Saath on national as well as regional channels from 16 August, 2021. The five-minute-long capsules based on eminent freedom fighters, giving an account of major historical and political events of the day will be aired every morning in Hindi as well as English. AIR is also organizing a National and Regional Amrit Mahotsav themed quiz from the 16th to encourage citizens to partake in the celebrations.

