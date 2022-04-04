I&B ministry launches Broadcast Seva Portal

I&B ministry launches Broadcast Seva Portal1 min read . 04 Apr 2022
- The digital solution will facilitate stakeholders seeking permissions, applying for registration, tracking applications, calculating fees and executing payments
NEW DELHI: The ministry of information and broadcasting launched the Broadcast Seva Portal, a platform aimed at improving ease of doing business in the broadcast industry. This will be an online portal solution for speedy filing and processing of applications of broadcasters for various kinds of licences, permissions, registrations and so on, the ministry said in a statement.
Union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur said the government has harnessed technology to bring transparency in the system and make it more accountable. “The Broadcast Seva Portal will reduce the turnaround time of applications and at the same time will help applicants track their progress. This portal will reduce the human interface that was required earlier and thus add to capacity building of the ministry and will be a major step towards ease of doing business," he said.
Thakur added that the digital solution will facilitate stakeholders seeking permissions, applying for registration, tracking applications, calculating fees and executing payments. This will include assistance to private satellite TV channels, teleport operators, MSOs (multiple system operators), community and private radio channels. It will come equipped with services such as end-to-end processing, integration with payment system and with E-Office and stakeholder ministries, analytics, reporting and management information system, an integrated helpdesk, application forms and status tracking, downloading letters or orders from the portal itself and alerts to stakeholders via SMS and emails.
Apurva Chandra, secretary, ministry of I&B, said the new portal has several improvements over the previous version and has been incorporating suggestions from stakeholders over a trial period of one month.
