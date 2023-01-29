I&B Ministry organizes roundtable at SCO film festival1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 05:27 PM IST
The aim of the roundtable was to share insights and suggestions for improving the overall ecosystem for film production.
New Delhi: A roundtable, “Reaching Out- India and the SCO" was organized along the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Film Festival.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×