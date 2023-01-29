I&B Ministry organizes roundtable at SCO film festival

“India currently has bilateral audio-visual co-production agreements with China and Russia. There is active consideration for co-production agreements with member countries such as Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgystan, and dialogue states such as Turkey. There is also close co-operation between the film industries of India, Nepal and Sri Lanka although there are no bilateral agreements. Over the past six years there has been one Indo-Chinese co-production and one Indo-Russian co-production," the ministry added.