I&B Ministry plans several activities to celebrate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’

Information and Broadcasting Ministry has planned a list of activities to commemorate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ from August 23-29. The activities will be launched under the ministry's 'Iconic Week' celebrations, it said in a statement on Sunday.

Central government has started the initiative to mark 75 years of India's independence.

The 'Iconic Week' under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' will be a grand celebration by the ministry which will showcase the convergence of the values and glories of the freedom struggle of the past with the aspirations and dreams of a young, new and iconic India, I&B Ministry said.

Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur will start off the grand celebration that will attract participation from across the country under the overall spirit of “Jan Bhagidari and Jan Andolan", the statement read.

The objective is to showcase the journey of new India and celebrate the contribution of freedom fighters, including the unsung heroes of the freedom struggle through massive outreach activities, it added.

The ministry will undertake all-around outreach through traditional means such as cultural programmes, nukkad natak and TV programmes as well as through digital media.

“All India Radio’s daily capsule “Azadi Ka Safar, Akashvani Ke Saath" will be reaching schools and colleges across India through collaborative efforts of Directorate of Information and Public Relations of various States and regional offices of the Ministry. A series of special programmes to be launched by AIR Network include Dharohar (speeches of freedom leaders) and Nishaan (75 landmark sites to be showcased), Aparajita (Women leaders)," the ministry said.

“DD Network will be broadcasting sectoral programmes under “Naye Bharat Ka Naya Safar" and “Journey of New India" covering themes such as Diplomacy, Digital India, Legislative Reforms, etc. apart from ongoing daily special news capsules on Unsung heroes and Freedom Struggle," it added.

The Iconic Week will see screening of iconic films. DD Network will showcase a series of documentaries such as ‘Netaji’, ‘Merger of princely states’, etc. Popular Indian films such as Razi will also be telecasted.

The National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) will also organise a film festival on its OTT platform - www.cinemasofindia.com - screening a specially curated bouquet of films such as Island City, Crossing Bridges, etc, the ministry said.

Online interactive session for film students and enthusiasts by NFDC, and a webinar on ‘Technological Advancements in film making’ by Films Division will also be held.

A series of other online film festivals such as ‘India@75: Voyage of Progress’ and ‘India@75: Icons of India’ will be held from August 23-25 and August 26-28 respectively by the Films Division. Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF) is collaborating with the Ministry of External Affairs to screen films at various Embassies of other countries in India.

The Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC) will also reach out to the people through street plays, skits, magic shows, puppetry, folk recitals through more than 50 integrated communication and outreach programmes and more than 1,000 PRTs by Song and Drama Division across the country. BOC will also launch an eBook on 'Making of the Constitution’ on its website.

