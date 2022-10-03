I&B ministry prohibits online betting ads and surrogates on TV, digital platform

Manisha Kapoor, chief executive officer of self regulatory body, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) said betting and its advertising are restricted by law in India and therefore the current advisories reinforce that. “We have seen a fair bit of such advertising on cricket platforms and even in casual gaming apps. Since these are in potential breach of the law, broadcasters and platforms need to be careful of regulations that govern these," Kapoor said. Airing such ads is harmful not just for consumers but also for the reputation of such platforms and channels that accept such ads, she said.