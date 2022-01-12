The Twitter account of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was briefly compromised today morning, informed the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

However, the account was restored after a few minutes, confirmed Kanchan Gupta, Senior Adviser, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

"The account @Mib_india has been restored. This is for the information of all the followers," tweeted the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The account @Mib_india has been restored. This is for the information of all the followers. — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) January 12, 2022

After the account of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was hacked, several tweets containing links to “amazing news" with Bitcoin written in the background were shared.

"Alert The account @Mib_india was compromised for a brief while. It has been restored," tweeted Gupta.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter handle was briefly hacked and a tweet claiming that India has "officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender" was put out from it.

The Prime Minister's Office later said the account was immediately secured after the matter was escalated to Twitter.

"The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored," it said.

The tweet, after Modi's personal handle was hacked in the small hours, also claimed that India has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them among its residents and shared a link, asking people to hurry up.

The future has come today, it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.