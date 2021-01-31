I&B Ministry to issue guidelines for OTT platforms, says Prakash Javadekar

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry will soon release guidelines on Over the Top (OTT) platforms as it is receiving a lot of complaints against some serials available on the streaming platforms, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Sunday.

"We have received a lot of complaints against some serials available on OTT platforms. Films and serials released on OTT platforms and digital newspapers do not come under the purview of the Press Council Act, Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act or Censor Board. We will come up with some guidelines on it soon," Javadekar said while addressing the media.

The Information and Broadcasting Minister also announced that full occupancy will be allowed in cinema halls from Tuesday while following all coronavirus-related protocols.

Content on OTT platforms has recently fuelled controversy, leading to public outcry and the booking of makers of these programmes.

The I&B ministry had received a number of complaints against Tandav for its depiction of Hindu Gods in the show.

Three FIRs were registered in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Greater Noida and Shahjahanpur. Two FIRs were lodged in Madhya Pradesh while one FIR each was lodged in Karnataka and Bihar. Apart from the FIRs, at least three other criminal complaints are pending in Maharashtra, Delhi and Chandigarh, respectively regarding content aired on OTT.

FIRs were registered for the alleged inappropriate depiction of Uttar Pradesh Police personnel, deities and adverse portrayal of a character playing the role of prime minister in the show.

The show has been drawing flak on social media and is accused of hurting religious sentiments.

Earlier, the Bombay High Court had granted a transit pre-arrest bail to director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Himanshu Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki, and Purohit against whom a case was registered in Lucknow.

Tandav, a nine-episode political drama, starring Bollywood A-listers like Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, started streaming on 15 January on Amazon Prime Video.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via