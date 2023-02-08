Home / News / India /  I&B MoS to visit Sri Lanka to participate in dedication of Jaffna Cultural Centre
NEW DELHI : Minister of State Information and Broadcasting, L. Murugan will visit Sri Lanka from 9-12 February, 2023 to participate in dedication of Jaffna Cultural Centre constructed with Government of India Grant, to the people of Sri Lanka. 

The Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone for the Centre in March 2015. 

During the visit, Murugan will visit various sites that underline the scale and extent of Government of India’s people-centric development partnership in Sri Lanka. He will also interact with a cross-section of leaders and stakeholders during the visit. 

“Jaffna Cultural Center is an example of India-Sri Lanka development partnership. It was conceived as a reconciliation project primarily aimed at expanding cultural infrastructure for people of Northern Province," the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said. 

This state-of-the-art facility consists of multiple facilities such as a museum of two floors, an advanced theater style auditorium for more than 600 people, a 11-storeyed learning tower; a public square which could also act as an amphitheater etc, it added.

