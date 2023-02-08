I&B MoS to visit Sri Lanka to participate in dedication of Jaffna Cultural Centre
- During the visit, Murugan will visit various sites that underline the scale and extent of government of India’s people-centric development partnership in Sri Lanka
NEW DELHI : Minister of State Information and Broadcasting, L. Murugan will visit Sri Lanka from 9-12 February, 2023 to participate in dedication of Jaffna Cultural Centre constructed with Government of India Grant, to the people of Sri Lanka.
