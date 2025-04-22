IB officer among 26 killed in Pahalgam terror attack, wife and two kids survive

An official from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) was among the 26 people killed in a brutal terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon.

Manish Ranjan, a section officer-rank official was killed in the attack, reported PTI, quoting sources.

Manish Ranjan from Bihar, working as Section Officer at the IB office in Hyderabad died in the terrorist attack, they said.

“He went on LTC (to Jammu and Kashmir) with his wife and two kids…” they added.

Meanwhile, Indian Navy Officer was also killed in the cowardly terror attack.

Lieutenant Vinay Narwal (26), was on leave and had got married on April 16 and was on leave.

Meanwhile, the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a search operation in the general area of Baisran, Pahalgam, Anantnag to nab the perpetrators of the attack.

Candle marches were organised at several places in Jammu and Kashmir by local people against the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam.

"On 22 April 2025, in a cowardly and heart-wrenching act of violence terrorists opened fire on innocent tourists and locals. In the immediate aftermath, Joint Forces are overseeing the situation. Medical teams were swiftly mobilized and casualty evacuation commenced," Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

"In response to this senseless violence and the anguish caused to local sentiments, candle march was organised in Sopore, Ganderbal, Handwara, Bandipora and other parts of Kashmir by local populace. A Joint Search Operation has been launched by the #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolice in the general area of Baisran, Pahalgam, Anantnag. The search operation is currently in progress, with all efforts focused on bringing the attackers to justice," it added.

Amit Shah chairs high-level security meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting with all the agencies after reaching Srinagar in the evening for the security review meeting.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also briefed the Union Home Minister over the Pahalgam terrorist attack. LG Manoj Sinha and other high-level officials were also present in the meeting.

He said earlier that those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared. Amit Shah also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the incident.