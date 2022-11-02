IBBI amends regulations to strengthen oversight of bankruptcy professionals

New Delhi: Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has sought to strengthen the oversight of bankruptcy resolution professionals by codifying the norms applicable to them in the form of a regulation, showed an official order.
IBBI said it has subsumed three separate circulars issued in the past dealing with insolvency professionals into the regulations that govern self-regulatory bodies called insolvency professional agencies.
These self-regulators are set up by bodies like the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the Institute of Cost Accountants of India and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. They enroll, educate, monitor and regulate insolvency professionals. It is chartered accountants, cost accountants, company secretaries, and lawyers who enroll as insolvency professionals.
These circulars deal with disclosure of relationships by insolvency professionals, annual compliance certificates issued to these professionals by their self-regulators and the penalties covering a list of contraventions by these professionals. Subsuming all these into regulations gives the norms greater legal force, experts said.
By encapsulating earlier circulars on compliances, contraventions and monetary penalties on insolvency professionals, in the form of regulation, the Board has attempted to give greater strength to the contents of these circulars as circulars are treated to be guidelines, explained Yogendra Aldak, partner, Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan Attroneys.
“Courts generally interpret circulars to be directory in nature unless it is specifically prescribed to be mandatory and binding. This step of the Board is likely to enable insolvency professionals to be more compliant with the contents of the circulars (now part of the regulation) which will result in effective insolvency resolution process," said Aldak.
IBBI gives special attention to the regulatory oversight of insolvency resolution professionals, hired by lenders to administer sick companies, as they are in charge of key taks such as admission of claims made by various parties and in soliciting investors to stitch together corporate rescue plans.
In the past, IBBI has taken disciplinary action against some of the professionals. The regulator is also encouraging professionals to take a critical look at the past transactions of sick companies which are questionable.
Last year, IBBI tightened the disciplinary framework of insolvency professionals by notifying hefty penalties for their breaches in guiding distressed businesses through bankruptcy proceedings.
As per that, erring professionals face penalty of up to 25% of the fee charged by them. The penalties start from a minimum of ₹50,000 or ₹100,000 depending on the breach and go up to ₹200,000 or 25% of the fee charged by the professional, whichever is higher.
