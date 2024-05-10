IBBI asks resolution professionals to upload judicial orders quickly
The government is keen to ensure a free flow of information so that informed decisions are made at various levels, as timely access to information has a bearing on the value of assets and is critical for making investment decisions.
New Delhi: The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has asked debt resolution professionals to upload orders from tribunals and courts quickly on a portal designated by the regulator, as judicial rulings have an impact on the ongoing bankruptcy cases.