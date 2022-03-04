IBBI bats for cross-border insolvency framework

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IBBI chairperson Ravi Mital said the proposed cross-border bankruptcy framework designed on the basis of a UN model law, will empower insolvency professionals and help in tracking down ‘avoidance transactions’ or past deals of defaulting companies
Adoption of a cross-border insolvency regime by India will be seen as a progressive market reform by global investors and will empower creditors to access overseas assets of defaulters, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) chairperson Ravi Mital said in an update about the regulatory developments.
Mital said the proposed cross-border bankruptcy framework designed on the basis of a UN model law, will empower insolvency professionals and help in tracking down ‘avoidance transactions’ or past deals of defaulting companies which undermine the interests of creditors and other stakeholders. It will also help in achieving the IBC goal of maximising the value of distressed assets, Mital said in the update posted on the website of IBBI.
“Once enacted, the cross-border framework will provide a robust, principle-based framework that Indian and foreign stakeholders can invoke to resolve cross-border insolvency situations swiftly in a more efficient manner," Mital said.
Presently, the ministry of corporate affairs is preparing amendments to the IBC. The idea is to include a new chapter on cross-border insolvency in the Code. The proposed amendments are expected to be taken to the Parliament shortly.
Adoption of cross border insolvency regime by India will be viewed as a progressive and forward-looking market reform by global investors and advanced jurisdictions, said Mital. The proposed amendments incorporate feedback from two rounds of public consultation. At present, cross border insolvency is handled by cooperation among bankruptcy courts in India and other countries. In the case of Jet Airways, Indian and Dutch authorities cooperated to resolve the bankruptcy.
