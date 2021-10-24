IBBI holds Training of Trainers programme for insolvency professionals

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBB) organised a two-day programme to train insolvency professionals about alternate dispute resolution techniques. The event, held in collaboration with the United Kingdom's Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), was meant to train the trainers on ‘Usage of Alternate Dispute Resolution Techniques to aid the Insolvency Resolution Process’.

The training programme was held online on October 22 and 23, Ministry of Corporate Affairs said in a statement on Sunday.

The ‘Train the Trainer’ programme focused on capacity building and development of the insolvency framework in India to the next level, the ministry said. As part of the initiative, participants were provided with in-depth practical training and extensively covered the areas related to changing the way to look at disputes, efficacy of mediation techniques and merits of soft evaluation, etc.

The initiative is expected to upgrade the skill sets of the participants to enable them to in turn, act as trainers for insolvency professionals and other stakeholders, for further strengthening of the insolvency ecosystem in India, the corporate affairs ministry said.

At the beginning of the training programme, Mukulita Vijayawargiya, Whole Time Member of IBBI, highlighted the advantages of alternate dispute resolution (ADR) techniques vis-à-vis litigation. She also discussed various aspects of the insolvency law where ADR techniques may be utilised for better and swifter outcomes.

During the event, Shikha Parekh, Senior Financial Policy Advisor at the British Deputy High Commission, asserted that IBBI-FCDO partnership has been time tested and growing strong with time.

Forty-five insolvency professionals, nominated by their respective insolvency professional agencies, participated in the programme. The programme also envisaged a set of few more similar sessions on emerging issues in the insolvency landscape in future.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.