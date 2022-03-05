IBBI, IBA partner to improve creditors’ handling of bankruptcy cases

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The regulator has in recent months been tweaking the rules on how the committee of creditors should handle decision making, after a parliamentary panel last year flagged the need for a code of conduct for creditors
NEW DELHI: Bankruptcy rule-maker Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) and the Indian Banks Association (IBA) have tied up to improve how creditors, key players in turning around distressed businesses, perform their functions during bankruptcy proceedings.
IBBI, in a statement, said it will conduct awareness and capacity building programmes for financial creditors on topics related to bankruptcy, along with the IBA. The deal was signed at an event focusing on ‘committee of creditors’, the panel of lenders whtakes key decisions in the case of defaulting businesses.
The regulator has in recent months been tweaking the rules on how the committee of creditors should handle decision making, after a parliamentary panel last year flagged the need for a code of conduct for creditors. One of the key concerns the panel pointed out was the steep haircut allowed by creditors in the case of bankrupt companies.
IBBI had in December pointed out that the committee of creditors which decides on the fate of companies ending up in bankruptcy tribunals should be fair and transparent in its decisions. It had also said that the manner of rescuing a company is as important as the rescue itself. IBBI is of the view that the manner of rescue must ensure optimum utilisation of the limited resources in the economy and promote availability of credit and entrepreneurship. The conduct of the committee of creditors and its members must be above board, to justify their exalted position in the Bankruptcy Code, the regulator had said then.
The latest partnership between IBBI and the IBA was signed by senior officials from both the sides, said a statement from the regulator.
Timely resolution of insolvency cases potentially impedes the value erosion of assets of corporate debtors and, therefore, it is in the interest of stakeholders including creditors and resolution professionals to conclude the process well within the stipulated timeline, the statement said quoting IBBI chairperson Ravi Mital.
Mital highlighted the need for quick approvals of resolution plans. He also urged banks to suggest ways to improve the resolution process.
