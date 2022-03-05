IBBI, IBA partner to improve creditors’ handling of bankruptcy cases

IBBI had in December pointed out that the committee of creditors which decides on the fate of companies ending up in bankruptcy tribunals should be fair and transparent in its decisions. It had also said that the manner of rescuing a company is as important as the rescue itself. IBBI is of the view that the manner of rescue must ensure optimum utilisation of the limited resources in the economy and promote availability of credit and entrepreneurship. The conduct of the committee of creditors and its members must be above board, to justify their exalted position in the Bankruptcy Code, the regulator had said then.