News
Homebuyers are stranded for years if the builder goes bankrupt. That changes now
Summary
- Bankruptcy regulator allows administrators of insovent developers to hand over properties even when the debt resolution is pending; also proposes a common administrator for multiple sick companies with the same group
Indian buyers who wait for their homes for years after a developer goes bankrupt have a reason to hope: they can now get their properties even as the case winds through courts.
