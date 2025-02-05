While the IBBI's decision is expected to provide process clarity in such matters, Anoop Rawat, partner (insolvency and bankruptcy), at law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co., said, “It may however pose problems where the projects and the units are charged to the lenders and, in such cases, such lenders would be forced to forego the charge if 66% in value vote is in favour of the transfer."