IBBI notifies hefty monetary penalty for erring bankruptcy professionals

As per IBBI order issued on Wednesday, the penalty is up to ₹100,000 or 25% of the fee charged by the professional, whichever is higher in cases of failures in making proper disclosures to the insolvency professional agency. The minimum penalty, in this case, is ₹50,000. In cases, where the professional accepts assignments that involve a conflict of interest with other stakeholders, the penalty is up to ₹200,000 or a quarter of the fee charged, whichever is higher. In this case, the minimum penalty is ₹100,000. The regulator had earlier this month prohibited professionals hired as administrators of distressed companies from continuing in that role if any of their colleagues from the same consultancy represents any other party in the same case.