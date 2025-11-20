IBBI proposes asset valuation format to reduce bankruptcy litigation

New Delhi: The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has proposed a new format for professionals valuing distressed assets to make reports uniform, credible, and reduce debt resolution lawsuits.

The new format prescribed on Wednesday increases the need for disclosures on valuation risks, any conflict of interest involved and how professional judgement is used in determining the value of assets. The idea is to enhance the confidence of stakeholders in the due diligence process and to make negotiations more realistic for better outcomes.

The move to standardise the valuation report comes in the context of these reports becoming the subject of litigation in some of the bankruptcy cases. A standardised format is expected to make assessments easier for creditors as well as potential investors. This is crucial because based on the assessment of the distressed enterprise’s value, creditors decide to rescue or to liquidate the company.

The format mandates the necessary information and documentation, requires conflict of interest disclosure, and covers factors relevant to recoverability, such as costs and economic trends.

IBBI will accept public suggestions on the format till 10 December.

'Guidelines to bring consistency' Yogendra Aldak, executive partner at Lakshmikumaran and Sridharan attorneys, said the new Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) valuation guidelines will bring consistency, transparency, and standardization, leading to reports that are well-reasoned and backed by sufficient evidence.

These guidelines seeking standardization of valuation reports are likely to promote more informed and effective decision making for the resolution professionals, said Aldak.

Experts also highlighted the challenges in valuation that professionals encounter on the ground.

“IBBI’s proposal to standardize valuation reports under the IBC is a very welcome step that should improve transparency, credibility and consistency, and help reduce the kind of disputes seen in cases like Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. However, real-world challenges remain,” said Krunal Sheth, partner, NPV Valuation Services LLP.

“In insolvency situations, data is often incomplete or unreliable, and many of the required qualitative assessments such as ESG factors, governance strength, promoter integrity and customer or supplier risks, are difficult to judge objectively. So, while the framework brings much-needed discipline, valuation outcomes will still rely heavily on the information available and the professional judgement of the valuer. The proposal is currently a discussion paper, and its true impact will depend on how it is ultimately implemented,” said Sheth.

Aldak of Lakshmikumaran and Sridharan attorneys, said that well-informed and effective decision-making by resolution professionals will lead to reduced litigation as consistent valuation reports will be less litigious than inconsistent ones. “Less litigation ultimately results in maximization of the value of the assets of the corporate debtor,” he said.

