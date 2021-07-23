OPEN APP
Home >News >India >IBBI revises bankruptcy professionals’ eligibility norms

IBBI revises bankruptcy professionals’ eligibility norms

Insolvency professionals are required to have experience in any of the professional fields such as management, law, chartered accountancy, company secretaryship or cost accounting. (Photo: iStock)Premium
Insolvency professionals are required to have experience in any of the professional fields such as management, law, chartered accountancy, company secretaryship or cost accounting. (Photo: iStock)
 2 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2021, 12:49 PM IST Gireesh Chandra Prasad

  • The new regulation takes into account the fact that many candidates who have degrees in law may be working in the field of law but may not be practicing in a court. They are now eligible to be hired as insolvency professionals

New Delhi: The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has revised the eligibility requirements of insolvency professionals hired to run companies undergoing bankruptcy proceedings.

Insolvency professionals are required to have experience in any of the professional fields such as management, law, chartered accountancy, company secretaryship, or cost accounting. The new changes give more flexibility to professionals given that some of the professionals may have experience in more than one discipline. The new regulation also takes into account the fact that many candidates who have degrees in law may be working in the field of law but may not be practicing in a court. They are now eligible to be hired as insolvency professionals.

The changes are effective from Thursday, according to the IBBI (Insolvency Professionals) (second amendment) regulations, 2021.

Till now, for those in the field of management, 15-years’ experience was required after securing a Bachelor’s degree in order to be eligible for an insolvency professional. The new regulation makes it ten years in management, after receiving a Master’s degree in management or a two-year full-time post graduate diploma in management. In the absence of post-graduate qualification, 15 years of experience in management is required after a Bachelor’s degree.

In the case of those qualified in law, ten years of experience in the field of law after Bachelor’s degree is sufficient. Earlier, ten years of experience as an advocate was needed.

In the case of professionals such as chartered accountants, cost accountants, company secretaries, and advocates, more flexibility has been given. Accordingly, a person with six years experience as a charted accountant and four years as an advocate is eligible to become an insolvency professional subject to meeting other requirements. Recently, IBBI disallowed insolvency professionals from continuing in that role if any of their colleagues in the same professional services firm represented any of the parties in the case they are handling, to avoid the possibility of conflict of interest.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout