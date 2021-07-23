IBBI revises bankruptcy professionals’ eligibility norms

Insolvency professionals are required to have experience in any of the professional fields such as management, law, chartered accountancy, company secretaryship, or cost accounting. The new changes give more flexibility to professionals given that some of the professionals may have experience in more than one discipline. The new regulation also takes into account the fact that many candidates who have degrees in law may be working in the field of law but may not be practicing in a court. They are now eligible to be hired as insolvency professionals.

