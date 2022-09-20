IBBI says 365 companies voluntarily liquidated so far

Voluntary liquidation of companies is now primarily governed by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code on account of it being an efficient process. The Companies Act also allows a separate scheme for winding up a company under a tribunal.
NEW DELHI: Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has said that as of end of June, 365 companies had secured voluntary liquidation under the bankruptcy code, some of which have made a surplus after paying back their creditors.
Data from IBBI showed that in some cases, it took more than three years for voluntary liquidation, while in many, the process was executed within a year.
Voluntary liquidation is a process under which a company that has not committed any payment default, goes for liquidation on its own accord with the consent of shareholders and creditors. Factors such as economic unviability, strategic reasons or decisions of the global parent of the entity can lead to voluntary liquidation.
As on 30 September 2021, a total of 1,042 voluntary liquidation cases were initiated, as per data separately available from IBBI.
IBBI data showed that in many cases, the surplus realised at the end of liquidation was less than ₹10 crors, suggesting that these are asset light businesses. However, in some cases, it was less than ₹100 crore and in the case of Star Health Investments Private Limited., the surplus achieved was over ₹2,430 crore, as per the data.
The government has been taking various steps to shorten the time period for companies to exit a business as it is considered a key factor that weighs in the minds of investors at the time of making investment decisions.
The government has been taking various steps to shorten the time period for companies to exit a business as it is considered a key factor that weighs in the minds of investors at the time of making investment decisions.