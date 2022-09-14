IBBI sets ground rules for payments to administrators of bankrupt firms

As per this, for an entity in the case of which claim admitted is ₹50 crore or less, the minimum monthly fee to the resolution professional should be ₹one lakh. If the admitted claim is between ₹50 crore to ₹500 crore, the minimum fee should be ₹2 lakh a month. The regulator has specified five such slabs of fee payment. In the case of sick companies, where the total claims admitted amount to more than ₹10,000 crore, the minimum fee payable to the resolution professional is ₹five crore.