IBBI sets ground rules for payments to administrators of bankrupt firms

The bankruptcy board set the minimum compensation to be paid to insolvency professionals and said they should not share the fee paid to any other professionals hired for preparing the rescue plan
New Delhi: The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has set the minimum compensation to be paid to professionals stitching together rescue plans for bankrupt companies. It has also stipulated that these professionals should not share the fee paid to any other professionals hired for preparing the rescue plan.
The move seeks to protect the financial independence of the resolution professionals who have to take sensitive decisions relating to claims of lenders and bids placed by potential investors and involve handling competing interests of stakeholders. The new regulations also incentivize quick bankruptcy resolution by allowing creditors to pay a performance-linked incentive to the resolution professional that is linked to how quickly a resolution plan is finalised and implemented.
IBBI’s Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons (Third Amendment) Regulations issued on Wednesday said that the fee for the resolution professional will be decided by the bankruptcy petitioner or the committee of creditors. The fee for such professionals appointed from 1 October should not be less than the level prescribed in a new schedule.
As per this, for an entity in the case of which claim admitted is ₹50 crore or less, the minimum monthly fee to the resolution professional should be ₹one lakh. If the admitted claim is between ₹50 crore to ₹500 crore, the minimum fee should be ₹2 lakh a month. The regulator has specified five such slabs of fee payment. In the case of sick companies, where the total claims admitted amount to more than ₹10,000 crore, the minimum fee payable to the resolution professional is ₹five crore.
