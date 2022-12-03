IBBI to offer scholarships for research projects

The offer comes at a time the government is working on proposals to amend the IBC which is likely be presented to the Parliament in the budget session. The research topics suggested by the regulator are top on the agenda of policy makers for reforming the bankruptcy framework—cross border insolvency, pre-pack scheme, voidable transactions, group insolvency and IBC version 2.0.
NEW DELHI: Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has offered short term research scholarships on key aspects of the performance of the bankruptcy code to source ideas and insights from private sector experts and academics.
The bankruptcy rule maker has suggested 87 research topics spanning various aspects of insolvency, including economic growth, value maximisation, ease of doing business, and early warning of stress in corporates. Researchers have to give an initial proposal and if accepted, submit their research report within six months. If research is accepted, the researcher will be granted a sum of ₹70,000 to partially meet the research cost.
The research proposal and the final paper will be evaluated by a referee, IBBI said in an announcement.
The offer comes at a time the government is working on proposals to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) which is likely be presented to the Parliament in the budget session. The research topics suggested by the regulator are top on the agenda of policy makers for reforming the bankruptcy framework—cross border insolvency, pre-pack scheme, voidable transactions, group insolvency and IBC version 2.0.
The government is keen to make bankruptcy resolution faster so that stressed businesses do not languish in tribunals and courts while assets lose their value. Besides, improved IBC outcomes will improve bank balance sheets which in turn will enable them to lend more to productive purposes. (ends)
