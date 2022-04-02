IBBI to revamp grievance redressal mechanism

A discussion paper released by IBBI said that its present mechanism of complaint redressal and enforcement action is resulting in delay of enforcement process. Besides, it puts undue burden on the service providers, as they need to submit responses multiple times on a single issue. It is imperative to redesign the framework to make it effective in terms of grievance redressal and efficient in the time taken, IBBI said.

