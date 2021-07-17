IBC amendment Bill to be tabled in monsoon session of Parliament

NEW DELHI: The Union government is likely to introduce a bill on pre-packaged bankruptcy resolution scheme and push for passage of another on tribunal reforms in the monsoon session of Parliament, beginning on Monday. The bills seek to replace presidential orders issued in April.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, was promulgated by President Ram Nath Kovind on 4 April to offer an alternate bankruptcy resolution scheme for small businesses. On the same day, Kovind also signed off on the Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Ordinance, 2021.

On Monday, minister of state for parliamentary affairs V Muraleedharan will table copies of the two ordinances and finance and corporate affairs minister Nirmala Sitharaman will lay a statement explaining the reasons for immediate legislation by promulgation of the Ordinance on Tribunal Reforms, showed the schedule for Parliament’s business on Monday. To replace the ordinance on pre-packaged bankruptcy scheme, a bill is to be introduced, while that on tribunal reforms is pending since the budget session. The government is also working on another bill on decriminalisation of limited liability partnerships (LLPs), which is expected to be tabled in the monsoon session, a person familiar with the development said.

The ordinance on pre-packaged bankruptcy resolution scheme was issued as the government was keen to offer a special simplified window to small businesses for exploring chances of a turnaround. The minimum payment default threshold to avail of this scheme is ₹10 lakh. This scheme takes into account the special circumstances in which micro, small and medium enterprises function.

The ordinance on tribunal reforms was issued as the government wanted to streamline tribunals on priority, save considerable costs involved in running them and to get speedy justice delivery. According to a government analysis, tribunals have not necessarily led to faster justice delivery in the last three years. The government believes many tribunals only add to another additional layer of litigation.

