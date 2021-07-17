IBC amendment Bill to be tabled in monsoon session of Parliament

On Monday, minister of state for parliamentary affairs V Muraleedharan will table copies of the two ordinances and finance and corporate affairs minister Nirmala Sitharaman will lay a statement explaining the reasons for immediate legislation by promulgation of the Ordinance on Tribunal Reforms, showed the schedule for Parliament’s business on Monday. To replace the ordinance on pre-packaged bankruptcy scheme, a bill is to be introduced, while that on tribunal reforms is pending since the budget session. The government is also working on another bill on decriminalisation of limited liability partnerships (LLPs), which is expected to be tabled in the monsoon session, a person familiar with the development said.