IBC Amendment Bill: what is it for?

An MSME which has not met its payment obligation of ₹10 lakh, could either on its own initiate a pre-pack bankruptcy resolution scheme with approval from lenders or lenders representing 66% of the debt of the business could initiate the process. Under the scheme, lenders have extensive oversight but the business in distress enjoys moratorium from all recovery proceedings and remains in control of the operations so that there is no disruption to business and employment. It is informal up to a point and formal thereafter. The rescue plan of the company submitted by the existing promoters is exposed to Swiss challenge for value maximisation. However, for any revival plan from a new investor to get approved, it needs to be ‘significantly better.’ In other circumstances when the new bid is not significantly better than the one given by the promoters of the company, creditors could invite the new bidder and the promoter to improve upon their offers till either of them fails to raise the bid within the given time.