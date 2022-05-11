IBC amendments likely in monsoon session

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), the regulator that frames bankruptcy rules and regulations, has in recent months come out with several rule changes aimed at cutting delays in admission of cases in tribunals. These include a set of proposals for making credit information supply more efficient to speed up the process. IBBI has identified that the availability of reliable information establishing a payment default is crucial to timely admission of bankruptcy petitions in courts, given that promoters of defaulting firms would try to delay the process fearing imminent loss of control of the company.