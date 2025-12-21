IBC amendments ‘a game-changer’, says house panel chief Panda
The IBC amendments are set to transform corporate insolvency processes, promising faster resolutions and improved recoveries. The Lok Sabha committee insists that real estate project issues should be addressed by Rera, maintaining the integrity of IBC's management displacement principle.
New Delhi: The proposed overhaul of India’s Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) is a game-changer that will cut the time taken to rehabilitate struggling corporations by half and dramatically step up recoveries, according to Baijayant Panda, chairperson of the Lok Sabha select committee that reviewed the IBC (Amendments) Bill 2025.