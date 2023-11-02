IBC changes over recovery of aircraft retrospective: DGCA
DGCA will wait for court directives before proceeding on the matter; court endorsement could lead to return of planes to lessors, affecting Go First's operations.
New Delhi: Regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has told the Delhi high court that it regards the corporate affairs ministry’s changes regarding the recovery of leased aircraft during insolvency as retroactively applicable, a development with huge implications for the revival of Go First airline.