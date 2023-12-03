News
Climate change: Distressed firms to be judged on green plans
Summary
- Rule-maker Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India and the ministry of corporate affairs have looked into the proposal, which is at an early stage of ideation but expected to gather momentum in the coming months
New Delhi: Sustainability is set to become a central consideration for debt resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), in a move that could make India a pioneer in the decision-making process over whether and how to rescue distressed businesses.
