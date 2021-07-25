IBC code evolves, pre-packs to help small companies

IBC was initiated to simplify insolvency and bankruptcy proceedings in India, safeguarding the interests of all stakeholders and resolving the issue of non-performing assets (NPAs). It was a shift to a ‘creditor in control’ regime from a ‘debtor in possession’ one, and aimed at building a robust business environment and generating confidence for creditors by creating a time-bound recovery process in case of payment default. Either the debtor or the creditor can initiate the recovery process. The insolvency process is to be completed in 330 days and legal action against the debtor in this time is prohibited.

