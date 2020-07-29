IBC courts should be reopened in the next 3 months: Acharya

Mumbai: The government must look at reopening the insolvency and bankruptcy courts in the next 3 months to help fresh bankruptcy cases during the pandemic, according to Viral Acharya, former RBI Deputy Governor. Speaking at the Entrepreneur Awards event, Acharya also said that the IBC should not have been suspended for 1 year as it will delay the resolution of debt..

“I’m personally not in favour of suspension of bankruptcy code for fresh bankruptcies. It’s too long. At best could have been 3 months. Maybe push it a bit further. But firms have to restructure the debt. If debt restructuring does not take place, there is no possibility of resolving debt. I see this as a potential problem for allowing cleaning up of old sectors and also financial restructuring of those which have got into trouble. We should consider reopening of bankruptcy in the next 3 months," he said.

Sharing his views on the financial plight of entrepreneurs, Acharya said that these entrepreneurs who are impacted by the covid-19 require long term financing as they are in a fog of uncertainty. This will happen once banks are better capitalized to absorb losses, he said.

“Bank need to be well capitalized. They need to have capital on the balancesheet to absorb losses. What has happened in the country is that large number of banks over the past decade have been fighting the legacy problem. That has prevented them from having the right risk return attitude to newer loans to potentially healthy ideas. The banking sector and NBFC sector should be in great shape," he said.

In his interview to Economic Times on Wednesday, Acharya had raised concerns about how the IBC (Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code) is not producing resolutions in a timely manner. He suggested that the RBI should use the Financial Stability Report’s stress test to recapitalise the banking system.

Acharya also remarked that cash flow credit should be made available to all individuals and getting credit score should be as easy as getting an “Amazon score of a book." Sachetising finance or making available small financial products could also will help further financial inclusion, he said.

“financial services provider must reduce the size of packaging and rethink the formula itself. What is the point of 1 year loan repaid in monthly installment when micro entrepreneur who earns when the investment comes to fruition. Or a farmer earns only once the harvest is done. Making cash flow credit available to every Indian could be a solution to the problem of financial inclusion," he said.

Acharya also added that the Reserve Bank of India can help sachetisation happen through the creation of public credit registry (PCR) and account aggregator. The PCR aims to be a comprehensive database of information for all credit relationships in the country, from the point of origination of credit to its termination (repayments, restructuring, default, resolution and so on). Account aggregator on the other hand, enables users to demand their data from their financial services providers in real time, in a machine-readable format.

