IBC courts should be reopened in the next 3 months: Acharya

“I’m personally not in favour of suspension of bankruptcy code for fresh bankruptcies. It’s too long. At best could have been 3 months. Maybe push it a bit further. But firms have to restructure the debt. If debt restructuring does not take place, there is no possibility of resolving debt. I see this as a potential problem for allowing cleaning up of old sectors and also financial restructuring of those which have got into trouble. We should consider reopening of bankruptcy in the next 3 months," he said.