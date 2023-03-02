IBC experts push for creditors’ standards
Members of the committee of creditors must disclose any conflict of interest arising from any financial or personal relationship with any of the stakeholders or other members, as soon as they become aware of it, suggest the standards.
New Delhi: Private players have come up with a voluntary code of conduct for creditors of bankrupt businesses, setting a broad performance benchmark which could be monitored by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), the bankruptcy regulator.
