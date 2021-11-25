The proposal—a new section to be legislated into in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC)—will also allow foreign creditors to get local courts to recognise overseas proceedings in cases where the personal guarantor’s main interests are in that foreign country. This would lead to an automatic moratorium on domestic proceedings against that debtor, according to a proposal released by the ministry for consultation till 15 December.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}