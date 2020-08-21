New Delhi: The temporary ban on lenders from forcing companies into bankruptcy proceedings is meant to save viable firms even if it comes at the cost of keeping unviable ones alive during the period, said M. S. Sahoo, chairperson of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI).

Sahoo was responding to expert suggestions that the temporary suspension of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) provisions relating to initiating bankruptcy proceedings for corporate defaults after 25 March denied the opportunity for lenders to take action against unviable companies. On 5 June, President Ram Nath Kovind had suspended the IBC for at least six months so that no business will be dragged into a bankruptcy tribunal for defaults during this period starting 25 March.

Sahoo said at a webinar organised by industry body Assocham that the suspension applied only to a small part of the Bankruptcy Code’s operation of initiating new cases and that numerous ongoing cases were not affected by it. He said the IBC suspension was ordered as many wanted it but when it has been announced some have an issue with the decision.

“Rescuing a viable firm is more important than failing to liquidate an unviable firm," Sahoo told experts and industry representatives.

The idea is to salvage companies that have defaulted during the covid-19 period for the first time only because of the prevailing extraordinary circumstances, Sahoo explained, likening the ban on new cases to a ‘key hole surgery’ without affecting the rest of the system.

He also said the temporary blanket ban on all defaults after 25 March was meant to keep it simple, as identifying which company defaulted because of the coronavirus crisis could have led to litigation.

“What has been suspended is a microscopic part. The entire IBC has not been suspended. Insolvency is the outcome of market forces. Market should find its solution, of course, it should be facilitated by the ecosystem. But essentially, it is an economic problem and has to be sorted out by market forces," said Sahoo.

Former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, who also attended the webinar, said there are some businesses that have been hit so badly that they may need to be restructured, while there are others which have taken a temporary hit but can make a comeback. The decision to suspend all fresh bankruptcy cases and provide wholesale moratorium (on loan repayment) were perhaps not so conducive to bankruptcy resolution in the country, Garg said.

“We should have adopted a more nuanced solution," Garg said. He said extreme positions like asking banks not to initiate bankruptcy proceedings against any defaulter has made banks totally risk averse as they are denied access to IBC. “I think we should let banks and businesses take the decision," said Garg.

