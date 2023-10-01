News
‘IBC’s resolution capacity has increased, but more needed’
SummarySpeaking at the seventh foundation day of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, the rule maker and regulator, ministry of corporate affairs secretary, Manoj Govil, said the pace of debt resolution under IBC was steadily increasing.
NEW DELHI : The debt resolution capacity under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) should be stepped up by more than three fold to handle about 1,000 cases a year, said a senior government official.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more