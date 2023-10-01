IBBI chairperson Ravi Mital said the number of cases to be resolved under IBC is expected to be 300 this financial year and that the regulator will in a week come out with three to four discussion papers on fresh proposals to reduce delays. Mital said all companies that have been salvaged under the IBC process are doing well, indicating the quality of the debt resolution. “This is a very big contribution of IBC and it has led to growth in the economy," said Mital.