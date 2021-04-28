IBM leveraging its voice and influence to rally global support for India: CEO

BENGALURU : As India is experiencing a devastating surge in the number of covid-19 cases, IBM Corp. is leveraging its voice and influence to rally global support for the country, said Arvind Krishna, chairman and chief executive officer, IBM.

“This weekend I joined US business leaders in urging the Biden administration to expedite assistance. We are also now working with the US and Indian governments as well as the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, the Business Roundtable and the US-India Business Council within the US Chamber of Commerce to accelerate critical aid," Krishna wrote in an email to employees.

IBM has donated funds for 2,500 oxygen concentrators and is working with local partners to fund emergency hospital beds in communities where its teams live and work, Krishna said.

Krishna said he was “pleased" to hear the announcement that the US will make up to 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine available to other countries, including India and Brazil. “This is a step that we have supported and which we very much welcome," he said.

To help its employees in India, IBM has initiated several measures, such as supplementing medical coverage to ensure covid-19 care, putting in place a dedicated helpline for medical care, vaccination assistance, and emergency transport services.

Earlier this month, Krishna said in an inaugural address at IIM-Bangalore that India is expected to remain one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

“India today is a technology powerhouse with more than half of the world’s largest 1,200 multinationals having set up their R&D centres in the country. I have immense confidence in your generation’s ability to take on the challenges of our day, use this as an opportunity to build a better future and fix some of the fault lines that the crisis has exposed," he said.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.