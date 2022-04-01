OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  IBPS 2022: IBPS releases provisional allotment list for clerk, PO, other posts. See details
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the provisional allotment list for the post of clerk, PO/MTs and SO. Interested candidates can check and download the allotment list from the official website ibps.in using their login details.

As per the official notification, “provisionally allotted candidates are being intimated individually at the email address and mobile number recorded with IBPS at the time of online registration for CRP-SPL-X, CRP-Clerks-X, and CRP-PO/MT-X." 

Here are the steps to download the allotment list: 

Visit the official website ibps.in 

On the homepage, click on SO, PO/MTs, Clerks allotment list 

Key in your login details and submit 

Check and download the allotment list Take a printout for future reference

