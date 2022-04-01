Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  IBPS 2022: IBPS releases provisional allotment list for clerk, PO, other posts. See details

IBPS 2022: IBPS releases provisional allotment list for clerk, PO, other posts. See details

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the provisional allotment list for the post of clerk, PO/MTs and SO.
1 min read . 01:58 PM IST Livemint

  • IBPS releases provisional allotment list for Clerk, PO/MTs and SO posts at ibps.in. Check out details here

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the provisional allotment list for the post of clerk, PO/MTs and SO. Interested candidates can check and download the allotment list from the official website ibps.in using their login details.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the provisional allotment list for the post of clerk, PO/MTs and SO. Interested candidates can check and download the allotment list from the official website ibps.in using their login details.

As per the official notification, “provisionally allotted candidates are being intimated individually at the email address and mobile number recorded with IBPS at the time of online registration for CRP-SPL-X, CRP-Clerks-X, and CRP-PO/MT-X." 

As per the official notification, “provisionally allotted candidates are being intimated individually at the email address and mobile number recorded with IBPS at the time of online registration for CRP-SPL-X, CRP-Clerks-X, and CRP-PO/MT-X." 

Here are the steps to download the allotment list: 

Here are the steps to download the allotment list: 

Visit the official website ibps.in 

Visit the official website ibps.in 

On the homepage, click on SO, PO/MTs, Clerks allotment list 

On the homepage, click on SO, PO/MTs, Clerks allotment list 

Key in your login details and submit 

Key in your login details and submit 

Check and download the allotment list Take a printout for future reference

Check and download the allotment list Take a printout for future reference

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!