The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the provisional allotment list for the post of clerk, PO/MTs and SO. Interested candidates can check and download the allotment list from the official website ibps.in using their login details. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the official notification, “provisionally allotted candidates are being intimated individually at the email address and mobile number recorded with IBPS at the time of online registration for CRP-SPL-X, CRP-Clerks-X, and CRP-PO/MT-X."

Here are the steps to download the allotment list:

Visit the official website ibps.in

On the homepage, click on SO, PO/MTs, Clerks allotment list

Check and download the allotment list Take a printout for future reference

