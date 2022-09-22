IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022 out, Check direct link here

Candidates who have appeared for the IBPS Clerk prelims exam can check their results on its official website---ibps.in.
The result link has been made available on September 21 and will be active till September 27, 2022.
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the IBPS Clerk Prelims result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the IBPS Clerk prelims exam can check their results on its official website---ibps.in. The result link has been made available on September 21 and will be active till September 27, 2022.
The bank has conducted prelims examination earlier this month, September 2022, at various exam centres across the country. Candidates can login with registration number/roll number, and password/date of birth.
Candidates who qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to appear in the main exam that is scheduled to be conducted in October 2022.
The scorecard will have candidate's name, roll number, registration number, category, post applied, qualifying status, and mains exam date. The exam was conducted on September 3rd and 4th, 2022. The Prelims qualified candidates can now appear for Mains examination on October 8, 2022.
Aspirants need to score more than the cut off marks to be qualified for the next phase of the examination. Candidates who appeared for IBPS Clerk Prelims exam will be able to check the cut off list once it is out.
