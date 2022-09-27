Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  IBPS Clerk Prelims results 2022 out: Here's how to check

The candidates who have qualified for the written examination will be eligible to appear for the main examination. 
1 min read . 09:27 PM ISTLivemint

The examination was conducted in September 2022. The result was declared on September 21, 2022. The scores will remain active till October 8, 2022.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022 scores have been released on Tuesday. The candidates who appeared for the same can check the results on the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

How to check scores

  • Log into the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.
  • Click on IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022 scores available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your scores will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

