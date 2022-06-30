IBPS clerk recruitment 2022: Apply for 7,000 vacancies from July 1. Details here

IBPS Clerk notification 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced to conduct a common recruitment process for the selection of clerks. As per the official notification, on mega recruitment drive will start on July 1. Interested candidates can apply online via the official website--www.ibps.in. The deadline for the IBPS Clerk recruitment is July 21, 2022.

