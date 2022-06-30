Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IBPS clerk recruitment 2022: Apply for 7,000 vacancies from July 1. Details here

IBPS Clerk notification 2022
1 min read . 11:50 AM ISTLivemint

  • IBPS Clerk recruitment: Interested candidates can apply online via the official website--www.ibps.in. The deadline for the IBPS Clerk recruitment is July 21, 2022

IBPS Clerk notification 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced to conduct a common recruitment process for the selection of clerks. As per the official notification, on mega recruitment drive will start on July 1. Interested candidates can apply online via the official website--www.ibps.in. The deadline for the IBPS Clerk recruitment is July 21, 2022.

IBPS clerk vacancies:

The IBPS has taken out vacancies for 7,000 job posts.

IBPS clerk age limit:

Candidates should be minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 28 years. However, age relaxation is applicable as per the rules.

"The online examination (preliminary and main) for the next common recruitment process for selection of personnel for clerical cadre posts in the participating banks is tentatively scheduled in September 2022 and October 2022".

IBPS Clerk exam: Application fee

As per the official notification, the fee for General/OBC/EWS candidates is 850 for the SC/ST/PWD candidates is 175.

IBPS Clerk notification 2022: Important dates

  • IBPS Clerk 2022 registration date: July 1 onwards.
  • IBPS Clerk 2022 last date: July 21, 2022
  • IBPS Clerk Admit Cards 2022 for pre-exam training: August 2022
  • IBPS clerk downloading call letters for prelims: August 2022
  • Online exam: September 2022
  • IBPS Clerk prelims result: September/October 2022

The exact dates for IBPS Clerk recruitment 2022 will be announced later.

