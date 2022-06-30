IBPS clerk recruitment 2022: Apply for 7,000 vacancies from July 1. Details here

IBPS Clerk recruitment: Interested candidates can apply online via the official website--www.ibps.in. The deadline for the IBPS Clerk recruitment is July 21, 2022
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
IBPS Clerk notification 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced to conduct a common recruitment process for the selection of clerks. As per the official notification, on mega recruitment drive will start on July 1. Interested candidates can apply online via the official website--www.ibps.in. The deadline for the IBPS Clerk recruitment is July 21, 2022.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
IBPS Clerk notification 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced to conduct a common recruitment process for the selection of clerks. As per the official notification, on mega recruitment drive will start on July 1. Interested candidates can apply online via the official website--www.ibps.in. The deadline for the IBPS Clerk recruitment is July 21, 2022.
IBPS clerk vacancies:
IBPS clerk vacancies:
The IBPS has taken out vacancies for 7,000 job posts.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The IBPS has taken out vacancies for 7,000 job posts.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
IBPS clerk age limit:
IBPS clerk age limit:
Candidates should be minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 28 years. However, age relaxation is applicable as per the rules.
Candidates should be minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 28 years. However, age relaxation is applicable as per the rules.
"The online examination (preliminary and main) for the next common recruitment process for selection of personnel for clerical cadre posts in the participating banks is tentatively scheduled in September 2022 and October 2022".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The online examination (preliminary and main) for the next common recruitment process for selection of personnel for clerical cadre posts in the participating banks is tentatively scheduled in September 2022 and October 2022".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
IBPS Clerk exam: Application fee
IBPS Clerk exam: Application fee
As per the official notification, the fee for General/OBC/EWS candidates is ₹850 for the SC/ST/PWD candidates is ₹175.