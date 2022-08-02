IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in. The last date to apply is 22 August.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released a recruitment notification for the posts of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts. The online registration process started from today i.e. 2 August, 2022.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in. The last date to apply is 22 August.
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 6,432 vacant posts will be filled in the participating bank. The participating banks includes Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank and Union Bank of India.
“The online examination (Preliminary and Main) for the next Common Recruitment Process for selection of personnel for Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts in the Participating Banks is tentatively scheduled in October 2022 / November 2022," the official notification reads.
The application fees for SC/ST/PWBD category candidates is ₹175, whereas for other category candidates it is ₹850.
In order to apply, candidates should be minimum 20 years of age and maximum 30 years, i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1992 and not later than 01.08.2002 (both dates inclusive), according to the notification.
Speaking about eligibility, a degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.
The selection process of the candidates will be as follows - Online Preliminary exam and Online Main exam. Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Online Main examination and shortlisted candidates in the Online Main examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be conducted by the Participating Banks and co-ordinated by the Nodal Bank.
