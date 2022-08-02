Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  IBPS PO Notification 2022: Application to fill 6,432 vacancies from today; check all details here

IBPS PO Notification 2022: Application to fill 6,432 vacancies from today; check all details here

Through IBPS PO recruitment drive, a total of 6432 vacant posts will be filled in the participating bank.
3 min read . 09:41 AM ISTLivemint

  • IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in. The last date to apply is 22 August.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released a recruitment notification for the posts of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts. The online registration process started from today i.e. 2 August, 2022.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released a recruitment notification for the posts of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts. The online registration process started from today i.e. 2 August, 2022.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in. The last date to apply is 22 August.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in. The last date to apply is 22 August.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 6,432 vacant posts will be filled in the participating bank. The participating banks includes Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank and Union Bank of India.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 6,432 vacant posts will be filled in the participating bank. The participating banks includes Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank and Union Bank of India.

“The online examination (Preliminary and Main) for the next Common Recruitment Process for selection of personnel for Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts in the Participating Banks is tentatively scheduled in October 2022 / November 2022," the official notification reads.

“The online examination (Preliminary and Main) for the next Common Recruitment Process for selection of personnel for Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts in the Participating Banks is tentatively scheduled in October 2022 / November 2022," the official notification reads.

The application fees for SC/ST/PWBD category candidates is 175, whereas for other category candidates it is 850.

The application fees for SC/ST/PWBD category candidates is 175, whereas for other category candidates it is 850.

In order to apply, candidates should be minimum 20 years of age and maximum 30 years, i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1992 and not later than 01.08.2002 (both dates inclusive), according to the notification.

In order to apply, candidates should be minimum 20 years of age and maximum 30 years, i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1992 and not later than 01.08.2002 (both dates inclusive), according to the notification.

Speaking about eligibility, a degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

Speaking about eligibility, a degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

The selection process of the candidates will be as follows - Online Preliminary exam and Online Main exam. Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Online Main examination and shortlisted candidates in the Online Main examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be conducted by the Participating Banks and co-ordinated by the Nodal Bank.

The selection process of the candidates will be as follows - Online Preliminary exam and Online Main exam. Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Online Main examination and shortlisted candidates in the Online Main examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be conducted by the Participating Banks and co-ordinated by the Nodal Bank.

Here's how to apply:

Here's how to apply:

Candidates are first required to go to the IBPS’s website ibps.in.

Candidates are first required to go to the IBPS’s website ibps.in.

Now open the link “CRP PO/MT" and then click on the option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRPPROBATIONARY OFFICERS/ MANAGEMENT TRAINEES (CRP-PO/MT-XII)" to open the on-line application form.

Now open the link “CRP PO/MT" and then click on the option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRPPROBATIONARY OFFICERS/ MANAGEMENT TRAINEES (CRP-PO/MT-XII)" to open the on-line application form.

Now have click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION" to register their application by entering their basic information in the online application form.

Now have click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION" to register their application by entering their basic information in the online application form.

After that a provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen.

After that a provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen.

Candidate should note down the Provisional registration number and password. An Email & SMS indicating the Provisional Registration number and Password will also be sent.

Candidate should note down the Provisional registration number and password. An Email & SMS indicating the Provisional Registration number and Password will also be sent.

Candidates are required to upload their Photograph, Signature, Left thumb impression, A hand written declaration as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of documents.

Candidates are required to upload their Photograph, Signature, Left thumb impression, A hand written declaration as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of documents.

Candidates are advised to carefully fill in the online application themselves as no change in any of the data filled in the online application will be possible/ entertained.

Candidates are advised to carefully fill in the online application themselves as no change in any of the data filled in the online application will be possible/ entertained.

Prior to submission of the online application candidates are advised to use the “SAVE AND NEXT" facility to verify the details in the online application form and modify the same if required.

Prior to submission of the online application candidates are advised to use the “SAVE AND NEXT" facility to verify the details in the online application form and modify the same if required.

Following are the tentative dates to remember:

Following are the tentative dates to remember:

ActivityTentative Dates
On-line registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates02.08.2022 to 22.08.2022
Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)02.08.2022 to 22.08.2022
Download of call letters for Pre- Exam TrainingSeptember/ October 2022
Conduct of Pre-Exam TrainingSeptember/ October 2022
Download of call letters for Online examination – PreliminaryOctober 2022
Online Examination – PreliminaryOctober 2022
Result of Online exam – PreliminaryNovember 2022
Download of Call letter for Online exam – MainNovember 2022
Online Examination – MainNovember 2022
Declaration of Result – MainDecember 2022
Download of call letters for interviewJanuary/ February 2023
Conduct of interviewJanuary/February 2023
Provisional AllotmentApril 2023
ActivityTentative Dates
On-line registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates02.08.2022 to 22.08.2022
Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)02.08.2022 to 22.08.2022
Download of call letters for Pre- Exam TrainingSeptember/ October 2022
Conduct of Pre-Exam TrainingSeptember/ October 2022
Download of call letters for Online examination – PreliminaryOctober 2022
Online Examination – PreliminaryOctober 2022
Result of Online exam – PreliminaryNovember 2022
Download of Call letter for Online exam – MainNovember 2022
Online Examination – MainNovember 2022
Declaration of Result – MainDecember 2022
Download of call letters for interviewJanuary/ February 2023
Conduct of interviewJanuary/February 2023
Provisional AllotmentApril 2023
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.