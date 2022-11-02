Home / News / India /  IBPS PO preliminary result declared: Check direct link here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the results of the preliminary exam for the vacancies of Probationary Officers / Management Trainees in the participating banks. The candidates who appeared in the IBPS PO examination can check their results on the link provided below.

Link to check the results of IBPS PO-https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crppo12jul22/resta_nov22/login.php?appid=72872975df9813a41714b41c9d79203b

Steps to check your IBPS PO (Preliminary) result:

1. Go to ibps.in.- the official website of the organisation

2. Now, on the home page, click on the link to check CRP PO/MT-XII results.

3. Login by entering the credentials provided by IBPS

4. The scorecard of candidates will appear and they can download it.

The candidates need to enter the login id and password of their account provided by the IBPS and then they can check their results. For any future reference, candidates can also download their results.

 

