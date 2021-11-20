OPEN APP
The admit card for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, Probationary Officer (IBPS PO) preliminary exam has been released today. The candidates can download the card from the official website – ibps.in.

The candidates are also informed that that they would need their Registration Number and Password to download the Call letter.

REGISTRATION NO. & PASSWORD are generated at the time of registration and displayed on the screen. These are also sent to the candidate immediately upon successful registration, by way of auto generated email acknowledgement, at the email address registered by him, as per the official website. 

The exam that is scheduled to be held on December 4 and 11, 2021.

 

 

 

