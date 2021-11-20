IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2021 released: Details here

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2021 released: Details here1 min read . 02:40 PM IST
- The candidates can download the card from the official website – ibps.in.
- They do not need their Registration Number and Password to download the Call letter.
The admit card for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, Probationary Officer (IBPS PO) preliminary exam has been released today. The candidates can download the card from the official website – ibps.in.
The candidates are also informed that that they would need their Registration Number and Password to download the Call letter.
REGISTRATION NO. & PASSWORD are generated at the time of registration and displayed on the screen. These are also sent to the candidate immediately upon successful registration, by way of auto generated email acknowledgement, at the email address registered by him, as per the official website.
The exam that is scheduled to be held on December 4 and 11, 2021.
