Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2021 released: Details here

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2021 released: Details here

The exam that is scheduled to be held on December 4 and 11, 2021.
1 min read . 02:40 PM IST Livemint

  • The candidates can download the card from the official website – ibps.in. 
  • They do not need their Registration Number and Password to download the Call letter.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The admit card for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, Probationary Officer (IBPS PO) preliminary exam has been released today. The candidates can download the card from the official website – ibps.in.

The admit card for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, Probationary Officer (IBPS PO) preliminary exam has been released today. The candidates can download the card from the official website – ibps.in.

The candidates are also informed that that they would need their Registration Number and Password to download the Call letter.

The candidates are also informed that that they would need their Registration Number and Password to download the Call letter.

REGISTRATION NO. & PASSWORD are generated at the time of registration and displayed on the screen. These are also sent to the candidate immediately upon successful registration, by way of auto generated email acknowledgement, at the email address registered by him, as per the official website. 

REGISTRATION NO. & PASSWORD are generated at the time of registration and displayed on the screen. These are also sent to the candidate immediately upon successful registration, by way of auto generated email acknowledgement, at the email address registered by him, as per the official website. 

View Full Image
call letter
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
call letter
Click on the image to enlarge

The exam that is scheduled to be held on December 4 and 11, 2021.

The exam that is scheduled to be held on December 4 and 11, 2021.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!